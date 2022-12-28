Metro rail another feather of Bangladesh’s development crown: PM Hasina

The prime minister also said huge money has been invested alongside using modern equipment and digital device in the metro rail, urging the passengers to preserve it properly and ensure its cleanliness.

"Take care of the metro rail while using it. Make sure none can throw waste. I am urging all to use it maintaining due rule," she added.

She also said the opening of the metro rail is an example that people get something or other during Awami League (AL) period.

Recalling the militant attacks on Holy Artisan, killing seven Japanese consultants, she said the attack was launched when the construction work of the metro rail was inaugurated by her.

She prayed for salvation of their departed souls and expressed her gratitude to late Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, saying he always played great role in Bangladesh's development.

The construction work of the metro rail had started within few days of the Holy Artisan attacks at the directive of Abe, she said.

The prime minister said a monument with the names of them (Japanese killed in Holy Artisan attack) has been built in Diabari.

She said her government is determined to building Smart Bangladesh by 2041 and the metro rail is one of the steps towards the journey.

Mentioning that courageous and appreciated plans are required to do any work, Sheikh Hasina said her government is working with short, mid and long term plans for ensuring overall development of the country.

"Due to the pragmatic steps of my government, Bangladesh has turned around in the last 14 years," she said.