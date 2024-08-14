Contractual appointments of 10 secretaries cancelled

The government has rescinded the contractual appointments of 10 secretaries including chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR).

The public administration ministry issued separate gazette notifications cancelling these appointments.

The secretaries whose contracts were canceled are NBR secretary Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim; Jatiya Sangsad secretariat’s secretary KM Abdus Salam; road transport and highways division secretary ABM Aminullah Noori, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) chairman Lokman Hossain Miah and executive member (secretary) Md Khairul Islam; senior secretary of planning division Satyajit Karmakar; secretary of civil aviation and tourism Mokammel Hossain, secretary of agriculture ministry Begum Wahida Akhtar; secretary of science and technology ministry Ali Hossain and secretary of railway ministry Humayun Kabir.