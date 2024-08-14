Contractual appointments of 10 secretaries cancelled
The government has rescinded the contractual appointments of 10 secretaries including chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR).
The public administration ministry issued separate gazette notifications cancelling these appointments.
The secretaries whose contracts were canceled are NBR secretary Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim; Jatiya Sangsad secretariat’s secretary KM Abdus Salam; road transport and highways division secretary ABM Aminullah Noori, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) chairman Lokman Hossain Miah and executive member (secretary) Md Khairul Islam; senior secretary of planning division Satyajit Karmakar; secretary of civil aviation and tourism Mokammel Hossain, secretary of agriculture ministry Begum Wahida Akhtar; secretary of science and technology ministry Ali Hossain and secretary of railway ministry Humayun Kabir.
Earlier, the contractual appointment of prime minister’s principal secretary Md Tofazzal Hossain Mia was cancelled. Public administration minister issued a gazette notification on 7 August.
The interim government’s advisory council on Sunday took eight decisions including cancellation of contractual appointments in different government posts.
Lists are being prepared to identify those who were appointed on contract. The appointments which were controversial would be cancelled immediately and the rest in phases, according to the decision.