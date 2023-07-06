10 districts get new DCs

The government has appointed new Deputy Commissioners (DCs) in 10 districts of the country, reports BSS.
The districts are: Dhaka, Rangamati, Bandarban, Tangail, Pabna, Shariatpur, Gazipur, Laxmipur, Cumilla, Feni and Gazipur.
The public administration today issued a notification in this regard, saying that the officers of the administration cadre of 27th BCS with the status of deputy secretary (DS) have also been made DC.
According to the notification, Gazipur DC Anisur Rahman was transferred to Dhaka DC, deputy secretary of Public Security Department Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Khan has been made DC of Rangamati, and private secretary (PS) to mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Shah Mozahid Uddin was made Bandarban DC.
Besides, PS to the prime minister's principal secretary Md Kawsarul Islam was made Tangail DC, PS to home minister M Asaduzzaman was made DC of Pabna, PS to water resources deputy minister Arifuzzaman was made Shariatpur DC, DS of finance division Suraiya Jahan was made Laxmipur DC, PS to state minister for disaster management and relief affairs M Mushfiqur Rahman has been made DC of Comilla, Economic Relations Department deputy secretary Mushammat Shahina Akhter was made Feni DC and Power Division deputy secretary Abul Fate Mohammad Safiqul Islam was made Gazipur DC, the release added.