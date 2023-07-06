10 districts get new DCs

The government has appointed new Deputy Commissioners (DCs) in 10 districts of the country, reports BSS.

The districts are: Dhaka, Rangamati, Bandarban, Tangail, Pabna, Shariatpur, Gazipur, Laxmipur, Cumilla, Feni and Gazipur.

The public administration today issued a notification in this regard, saying that the officers of the administration cadre of 27th BCS with the status of deputy secretary (DS) have also been made DC.