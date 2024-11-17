Turmoil in admin, contractual appointment as before

No discipline has come to the administration not has it picked up pace in the three months of the interim government. The incumbent government continues to make contractual appointments one after another despite removing the officials appointed on contract during the ousted Awami League government.

The post of secretary to the local government ministry remains vacant for a month. Three more ministries are still without a secretary. People concerned said no big decision is taken by the administration and it just does routine work.

After taking office, the interim government announced the removal the officials appointed on contract. A total of 101 officials from the Sheikh Hasina government have had their contractual appointment cancelled over the past three months while 65 officials were appointed on contract during this period.

Secretaries were appointed on a two-year contract at 11 important ministries including cabinet division, prime minister’s office and public administration. Senior officials also posted on contractual appointments at police, agriculture ministry, BTRC and city corporations. A total of 80 officials with the rank of assistant secretary to senior secretary were made OSD (officer on special deputy).