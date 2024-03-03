Health minister seeks help of DCs in drive against illegal clinics
Health Minister Samata Lal Sen urged deputy commissioners (DCs) to extend all out cooperation in the ongoing drive against illegal clinics and diagnostic centres.
The minister told journalists that he made the call while speaking at the DC conference at the city’s Osmani Memerial Auditorium today, Sunday.
Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the four-day long DC conference this morning. The divisional commissioners and DCs placed a total of 356 proposals for discussion at the conference. Now discussions are being held on these proposals in presence of ministers and secretaries.
During this year’s conference, the highest 22 proposals have been placed about the road transport and highways department.
After the discussion regarding the health ministry at the conference, the minister said, “We had only one call to them that they (DCs) wholeheartedly support our ongoing drive against illegal clinics and diagnostic centres as the health ministry does not have magistracy power, which the DCs have (through mobile court).”
The minister added that the DCs have brought the issue of lack of manpower and allocation and number of seats in hospitals.
They were assured about solving these problems.