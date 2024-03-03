Health minister seeks help of DCs in drive against illegal clinics

After the discussion regarding the health ministry at the conference, the minister said, “We had only one call to them that they (DCs) wholeheartedly support our ongoing drive against illegal clinics and diagnostic centres as the health ministry does not have magistracy power, which the DCs have (through mobile court).”

The minister added that the DCs have brought the issue of lack of manpower and allocation and number of seats in hospitals.

They were assured about solving these problems.