Don’t publish any news that harms country’s image, PM Hasina urges journos

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged the journalist community not to publish any news report or criticise in such a way that hampers the country’s advancement and harms its image.

“Don’t publish any such news that will malign the country’s image and hamper its ongoing advancement,” she said.

The prime minister made the remarks while distributing cheques of financial assistance worth about Tk 34.1 million to 438 sick, insolvent and injured journalists and their family members at her office in the capital.

Sheikh Hasina said she always welcomes constructive criticism from the media outlets “so that we can correct ourselves”.

“Constructive news help to the government to run the country,” she said.

The prime minister said the media will definitely criticise the government and enjoy the freedom, but that should be done with due responsibilities and dutifulness.

“I want that the advancement of Bangladesh is not hampered anymore due to irresponsible journalism,” she said.

The prime minister said everyone has the rights to enjoy freedom, but they have to be responsible.