US strikes on Iran nuclear sites: Bangladesh expresses concern

Bangladesh called upon the United Nations (UN) and the international community to engage proactively in effort to de-escalate the situation and promote peace and stability in the Middle East.

“Bangladesh reiterates its longstanding position in favour of peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy,” read the statement.

Dhaka urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from any actions that could escalate tensions in the region.

Bangladesh firmly believed that constructive engagement, mutual respect, and adherence to international norms remain the only sustainable path to enduring peace, the statement added.