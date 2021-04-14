Amit Shah’s knowledge on Bangladesh is limited: Foreign minister

Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said that the knowledge of Indian home minister Amit Shah regarding Bangladesh is very limited. In many sectors, Bangladesh is far ahead of his country.

The foreign minister made these remarks on Tuesday night when asked about his reaction to the remarks of Amit Shah, also former president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), published in India’s Bangla language newspaper Anandabazar.

Amit Shah told Anandabazar that the poor people of Bangladesh come to India as even now they do not get enough to eat in their own country. Infiltration from Bangladesh will be stopped if BJP comes to power in West Bengal.

BJP is fighting hard in the elections to gain control of the provincial assembly of West Bengal.