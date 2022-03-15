Anti-Corruption Commission dominated by admin officers

According to sources, the ACC is a constitutional independent body. Currently, the agency has 978 officials and employees. Of them, 248 officials holding the rank of deputy director, assistant director, sub assistant director are involved in investigation and probe. And 230 out of 248 officials are ACC’s own staff. The remaining 18 officials are posted at the ACC on deputation from various government offices including the administration.

According to the sources concerned, Section 54(2) is applicable to these 230 persons for any mistake or offence in the service. The ACC could not take any action against the officials carrying out duty on deputation. The agency informs the respective department only about the officials.

Many times, high officials also allegedly use this clause and create unlawful pressure in order to protect certain persons during investigations and report submission. Such allegations came to the limelight after the dismissal of Sharif Uddin.

Sources said the ACC has fired three people including Sharif Uddin so far under Section 54(2) and 30 departmental cases are under investigation against various officials.