Bangladesh can act as role model in addressing climate change: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said although Bangladesh is affected by the adverse impacts of climate change, it can act as a role model before the world in addressing climate change.

“Bangladesh is especially affected by negative effects of climate change and can function as a role model to the developed and developing world,” she wrote in an article published in Washington based famous Diplomat magazine on Monday.

As Bangladesh is located at the end of the drainage basin of mighty Ganges-Brahmaputra-Meghna River systems, it is prone to climate-related disasters. The recent report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change painted an irreversible and irrefutable future, specifically for South and Southeast Asia.

An increasing monsoon will lead to variability in local levels of rainfall and to frequent and intermittent flooding events. As a result, the coastal zone of Bangladesh will be highly susceptible to inundation and salinity, which will most likely hamper agricultural production and affect food security. Natural disasters linked to climate change are threatening the lives of the people and of future generations of the country.