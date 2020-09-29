Bangladesh, India agree to bring down border killing to zero

Bangladesh and India have “agreed in principle” to go for the clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines in Bangladesh soon after India launches the trials there.

Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that they are ready to start the phase-III clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines in Bangladesh soon after they launch these trials in India.

Bangladesh agreed in principle to the proposal, a source at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka told news agency UNB.

“Common trials will help strengthen cooperation among our regulators and simplify processes for future distribution and joint production of vaccines,” said the Indian minister.