BNP well aware Zia’s body not at Chandrima Udyan: PM Hasina

Referring to the recent clashes between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party men and police at Chandrima Udyan in the capital, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday wondered why BNP activists get involved in fights when they are well aware that Ziaur Rahman’s body is not there.

“BNP got involved in clashes at Chandrima Udyan. Don’t they know that there’s no grave or body of Zia there? They are well aware of that, so why do they stage this drama? Khaleda Zia is also aware of this,” she said while addressing a programme virtually from her official residence, Gonobhaban, in the capital.