BNP well aware Zia’s body not at Chandrima Udyan: PM Hasina

Dhaka city north and south units of Awami League jointly organised the memorial meeting at AL’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office on the occasion of National Mourning Day.
Sheikh Hasina asked whether Khaleda Zia or Tarique Zia could claim that they saw Zia’s body in the box (that was brought from Chattogram) as a body riddle with bullets could easily be recognised. “No one saw it as there was no body (of Zia) in the box,” she said.
The AL president further said she heard from HM Ershad that there was a body in combat dress in the box.
“Are the BNP men not aware that the president can’t combat dress? Even then they haven’t given up getting involved in clashes over there,” she said.