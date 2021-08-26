Government

BNP well aware Zia’s body not at Chandrima Udyan: PM Hasina

UNB
Dhaka
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina addresses a programme at AL’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office on the occasion of National Mourning Day, virtually from her official residence, Gonobhaban, Dhaka on 26 August 2021
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina addresses a programme at AL’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office on the occasion of National Mourning Day, virtually from her official residence, Gonobhaban, Dhaka on 26 August 2021PID

Referring to the recent clashes between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party men and police at Chandrima Udyan in the capital, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday wondered why BNP activists get involved in fights when they are well aware that Ziaur Rahman’s body is not there.

“BNP got involved in clashes at Chandrima Udyan. Don’t they know that there’s no grave or body of Zia there? They are well aware of that, so why do they stage this drama? Khaleda Zia is also aware of this,” she said while addressing a programme virtually from her official residence, Gonobhaban, in the capital.

Dhaka city north and south units of Awami League jointly organised the memorial meeting at AL’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office on the occasion of National Mourning Day.

Sheikh Hasina asked whether Khaleda Zia or Tarique Zia could claim that they saw Zia’s body in the box (that was brought from Chattogram) as a body riddle with bullets could easily be recognised. “No one saw it as there was no body (of Zia) in the box,” she said.

The AL president further said she heard from HM Ershad that there was a body in combat dress in the box.

“Are the BNP men not aware that the president can’t combat dress? Even then they haven’t given up getting involved in clashes over there,” she said.

