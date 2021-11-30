Booster dose for above 60: Health minister

The government has decided to administer booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine to people above 60 years of age, said health minister Zahid Maleque on Tuesday.

“Booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be administered to people who are above 60 years of age and critically ill. Many countries have already done that. The starting date will be fixed after discussion,” said the minister at a media briefing after a meeting at the ministry.