ECNEC passes second highest number of projects involving Tk 526.12b

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved 37 projects, the second highest number of projects passed from a meeting, involving over Tk 526.12 billion.

A total of 44 projects were submitted in the meeting. Seven of them were rejected.

Earlier, a record 38 projects were approved from one meeting of the ECNEC before the 11th parliamentary elections in 2018.

Influential cabinet members, MPs and secretaries are securing the project approval for their own areas just before the parliamentary election.