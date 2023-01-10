PM Hasina for considering jute as agricultural product

The prime minister came up with the directives while commenting on the draft of National Agricultural Marketing Policy that was approved at the meeting, said newly appointed cabinet secretary Md. Mahbub Hossain a press conference at the Secretariat.

In the present context, he said, the use of jute has increased many folds and that is why it has created a huge potential of jute now.

To explore its potential, the prime minister has made the directives, so the jute will be considered as an agricultural product from now on, the cabinet secretary said.

Besides, he said, the prime minister has instructed the authorities concerned to formulate a policy on the processing of agricultural products.

Stating that 19 instructions have been given in the draft Agricultural Marketing Policy, Mahbub said the draft of policy has been approved at the cabinet meeting.