Countries investing in Myanmar may not get desired returns if Rohingya crisis remains unsettled: Momen

Reminding about the possible uncertainty in the region, Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday sought support from big countries to find a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis through their peaceful repatriation to Myanmar’s Rakhine State, reports news agency UNB.

Indicating the deaths in a turf war in Rohingya camps, the minister said, “This is sad. This is very sad. We’ve long been saying that uncertainty might be created in the region if the Rohingya crisis is not resolved.”