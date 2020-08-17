CPD uses us as raw material: Finance minister

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said the research institute Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) uses them as raw material.

"This is their business and it’s an easy business. They use our information and data for their programmes," said the finance minister while replying to questions on Monday after an online meeting with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) regarding plans for revenue collection.

Mustafa Kamal said, there is no need to calculate the gross domestic product (GDP). Just a look at this country’s rivers, canals, wetlands and villages is enough to understand the state of Bangladesh.

He said, “CPD does a lot of talking, but we try to prove what we say. Whatever we have said has all come true.”