Demand of scrapping law tantamount to lawlessness: Info minister

Information minister Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said the demand for scrapping law in case of any death in prison is tantamount to lawlessness, reports state-run news agency BSS.

“If someone is arrested under a law and dies naturally in prison, then is it needed to scrap the act or repeal all laws?” he posed a question.

Mahmud, also joint general secretary of ruling Awami League, said these while talking to newspersons at the meeting room of his ministry at secretariat in the capital.

Criticising the ‘civil society’, the minister said the number of the people who are demanding scrapping law is a very few. There are vast population in Bangladesh and a few people who always stand in front of the press club and raise voice against the government do not represent the whole population.