Devote yourselves to serving people: PM to public servants

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday stressed the importance of good governance and asked the government officials to devote themselves to serving people to make the society a better place.

“I hope you’ll devote yourselves to serving people remaining faithful to the constitutional responsibilities,” she said.

The prime minister was addressing the certificate-awarding and closing ceremony of the 119th and 120th Law and Administration Training Courses at Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy in the capital through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban.