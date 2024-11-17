Polls roadmap to be announced after electoral reforms: Chief Adviser

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said the Election Commission (EC) will be formed soon while an election roadmap will be announced after competing reforms in electoral system.

"Once the electoral reforms are decided, you will get the election roadmap very soon," he said while addressing the nation this evening on the completion of 100 days of the interim government.

The address was broadcast on Bangladesh Television and BTV World.

Noting that there is a question in everyone's mind that when the elections will be held, Prof Yunus said the government has started taking necessary steps to hold the elections.

"The Election Commission will be formed in a few days. Since then, all the responsibility of arranging the polls will fall on them (EC)," he said.

The chef adviser said the EC can take necessary tasks, including updating the voter list, which are directly related to a free polls.