Cyber Security Act: Cabinet nods draft making two more provisions bailable

The cabinet on Monday finalised the draft of the Cyber Security Act incorporating two more provisions as bailable.
The cabinet meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s Office in capital’s Tejgaon with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
After the meeting, law minister Anisul Huq told Prothom Alo, now there is no non-bailable provision in the draft of Cyber Security Act except the technical provisions.
On 7 August, the cabinet decided to formulate a new Cyber Security Act replacing the controversial Digital Security Act.
Stakeholders and rights organisations alleged that harassment to members of the public will not lessen since nothing much has changed to the proposed law except reducing punishment by a little and making two more provisions as bailable.
On 9 August, the draft of Cyber Security Act was published on the website of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division seeking opinions of the stakeholders by next 14 days. About 500 opinions were submitted.
Whether there has been any change in contents of the proposed law before the cabinet meeting could not be learned immediately.
Law minister Anisul Huq told Prothom Alo one of the two provisions that have been changed into bailable is section 21. The minister, however, could not disclose the other provision number immediately.
Section 21 states the punishment on propaganda and publicity against liberation war, spirit of liberation war, father of nation, national anthem and national flag.