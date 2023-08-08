Digital Security Act: If the law repealed, why will there be any case?

The cabinet meeting on Monday approved the decision in principle to repeal the Digital Security Act and make a new law. It is reported that the government will replace the law with a new Cyber Security Act-2023.

Upon its enactment in 2018, the Digital Security Act faced opposition from various quarters, yet it was enforced despite objections. In response, protests arose from members of the media, human rights organisations, and individuals from diverse backgrounds. Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, urged the government of Bangladesh to promptly suspend the enforcement of the Digital Security Act on 1 April.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights conducted an evaluation of the Digital Security Act and subsequently issued a recommendation to the Bangladesh government in June of the preceding year. This recommendation entailed the complete removal of two specific sections within the Act, along with eight associated amendments.