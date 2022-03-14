EC dialogue: 30 educationists invited, 13 join

Some of the participants said it is not possible to hold a fair election under a political government and so a polls-time government is needed. A consensus among the political parties is required to this end.

The CEC reiterated the need for consensus among the political parties. He said conducting a free and credible election would be impossible if a suitable environment cannot be created. He said the election cannot be participatory if any big political party boycotts it.

Replying to the question of journalists, the CEC said the EC invited 30 persons and they would have been happier if the attendance was more.

He said some of the participants of the dialogue were in favour of a non-partisan government during elections but that was not the stance of all.

The dialogue took place in Agargaon Nirbachan Bhaban. There was arrangement for journalists to watch the dialogue through a monitor outside the meeting room.

Along with the CEC, four other commissioners -- Ahsan Habib Khan, Rasheda Sultana, Md Alamgir and Anisur Rahman -- also took part in the dialogue.

Former professor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) Zafar Iqbal said, “I’m sure you will have to face criticism no matter how hard you work. Many people will say many things but at the end of the day, you must be able to tell yourself that you were honest and you've done your duty with integrity. Nothing else matters.”