ECNEC nods 11 projects involving Tk 45.41b

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) Tuesday approved a total of 11 projects costing Tk over 45.41 billion, including one for empowering the country's womenfolk through technological support with Tk over 2.5 billion, reports BSS.

The approval came from the 14th meeting of the ECNEC in the current fiscal year (FY22) with its Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The Premier joined the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence while ministers, state ministers, planning commission members and secretaries concerned attended the meeting from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.