Election commission re-demarcates 10 constituencies

The election commission has changed the delimitation of 10 parliamentary constituencies ahead of the 12th general election due next year.

The delimited constituencies are – Pirojpur-1, Pirojpur-2, Comilla-1, Comilla-2, Faridpur-2, Faridpur-4, Gazipur-2, Gazipur-5, Noakhali-1 and Noakhali-2 constituency. Four these constituencies, however, witnessed significant delimitation.