Faridul Haque sworn in as State Minister for Religious Affairs

Md Faridul Haque Khan, an Awami League MP from Jamalpur-2 constituency, took oath on Tuesday as state minister for religious affairs, reports UNB.

President Abdul Hamid administered the oath in the evening.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque and information minister Hasan Mahmud were, among others, present at the swearing-in ceremony that started at 7:05pm.

Faridul Haque was given the religious affairs portfolio as it remained vacant since the death of Sheikh Md Abdullah in June this year.