Remain alert to avoid excessive compensation claims: PM Hasina

Briefing reporters after the meeting, the planning minister said that the prime minister asked the authorities concerned to remain alert so that none could claim excessive compensation after constructing building or makeshift structures in a hurry on the proposed project sites.

In this regard, the prime minister asked the relevant officials to take pictures of the project sites in their very first visit there to avert such a trend of claiming excessive compensation.

While giving approval to a revised project on the Solar Power Plant at Sonagazi, the prime minister directed the respective executing agency to keep the height of the poles of the solar plant at a standard level so that maximum air, water and sunlight could move beneath the poles and thus there could be better cultivation of land.

Mannan said the prime minister also directed the executing agencies to formulate designs of projects accurately so that there is no revision of designs required during the implementation of projects.

Referring to the error in designs of a bridge project over Nabaganga river in Narail district, Sheikh Hasina asked the officials and employees of projects to become more cautious so that there is no wastage of funds due to the wrong design.