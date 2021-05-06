Govt seeks 4m vaccine doses from US immediately: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said the government has sought immediate delivery of 4 million vaccine doses from the United States (US), reports UNB.

The US will share up to 60 million doses of its Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine with other countries as they become available.

"We've sought immediate release of four million doses of vaccine (in a letter sent to the US)," he told reporters, adding that he, however, sought a total of 10 to 20 million doses of vaccine from the US.

Momen said the government wants to continue the vaccination programme collecting vaccines from alternative sources.

The foreign minister made the remarks after his meeting with US ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller at his office.

He asked the US ambassador whether they provided any vaccine to India.

In reply, ambassador Miller said they have provided no vaccine to India yet.