Govt thanks India for conferring Gandhi Peace Prize on Bangabandhu

The government has acknowledged with deep gratitude the decision of Indian government to confer the Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, posthumously for the first time, reports state-run news agency BSS.

“It is an honour for Bangladesh and its people for the Father of the Nation to be bestowed with this prestigious award”, said an official release today (Tuesday).

It said the honour assumes special significance on the 50th year of Bangladesh’s independence when the country is on the verge of becoming a developing country, through political, economic and social transformation, the foundations of which were laid by Bangabandhu.