Govt working to protect democracy, ensure justice for all: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said her government is working to secure democracy, establish the rule of law and ensure justice for all.

“We have a target to protect democracy and establish the rule of law in the country as the people will get justice,” she said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina The prime minister said this while inaugurating the newly constructed 12-storey modern building, Bijoy Ekattor, of Bangladesh Supreme Court, joining virtually from her official residence, Gonobhaban, in the capital city.

The inaugural ceremony was held on the Supreme Court premises in the city in the morning.