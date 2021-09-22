Health ministry finally cancels that recruitment process

Earlier on 12 April, Prothom Alo published a report under the headline – “Take Tk 10m now, will pay more later”. Prothom Alo’s senior correspondent Rozina Islam was the author of the report.

On the following day, the health services division formed a probe committee. The recruitment process has been cancelled as per the recommendation of the probe committee.

Porthom Alo published several reports on the corruption, discrepancies and mismanagement at the health ministry including the much-talked-about report in April and at the beginning of May this year.

In the meantime, while carrying out her professional duties on 17 May, Rozina Islam was detained at the health ministry for about six hours, where she was harassed and mistreated. She was then handed over to the Shahbagh police station at 8:30 in the night. At 11:45pm a case was filed against her at the Shahbagh police station under the Penal Code and the Official Secrets Act.

She was taken to the custody of court on the next morning.

Rozina Islam was produced before the court at noon. The court rejected her bail petition and sent her to jail. After six days of being arrested in this case, she was released on bail from Kashimpur Central Women's Jail, Gazipur on 23 May.

The case against Rozina Islam is under trial now. She is to appear before the court.

The court has rejected the plea made by Rozina Islam for the return of her passport, press accreditation card and two mobile phones, which had been seized in the case filed under the Penal Code and the Official Secrets Act.

The Dhaka’s chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court rejected her plea for the return of these on Sunday.