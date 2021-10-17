Home minister hopes to make arrests over Cumilla incident soon

Asaduzzaman Khan further said 2-3 suspects have been arrested in the incidents at the puja mandap in Cumilla. “The real perpetrators will also be identified.”
The minister hoped to give information to newspersons in this regard very soon.
The home minister expressed his sorrow at the loss of lives in Hajiganj, Chandpur and Noakhali as fallout of incidents in Cumilla.
He thought the attack was carried out to destroy communal harmony in the country. “This was done with ulterior motives at the instigation of certain quarters.”
The perpetrators will be brought to justice, he added.