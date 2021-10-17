Government

Home minister hopes to make arrests over Cumilla incident soon

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan
Home minister Asaduzzaman KhanFile photo

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday hoped to make arrests very soon in the incidents that took place at a puja mandap in Cumilla.

“The way we are advancing, we hope to make arrests of the people involved in the incidents,” he told newspersons at the secretariat.

Asaduzzaman Khan further said 2-3 suspects have been arrested in the incidents at the puja mandap in Cumilla. “The real perpetrators will also be identified.”

The minister hoped to give information to newspersons in this regard very soon.

The home minister expressed his sorrow at the loss of lives in Hajiganj, Chandpur and Noakhali as fallout of incidents in Cumilla.

He thought the attack was carried out to destroy communal harmony in the country. “This was done with ulterior motives at the instigation of certain quarters.”

The perpetrators will be brought to justice, he added.

