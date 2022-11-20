No more sufferings for electricity, fuel from next month, hopes PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday expressed her optimism that people would not have to suffer much for electricity and fuel from the next month.

“Due to the war in Ukraine, it is difficult to buy fuel oil and procure gas. Not only our country, but also the UK, America, Germany - everywhere - they are looking at saving energy. . . So, we had to suffer for some days. Inshallah, there will be no more suffering from next month,” she said.

The prime minister expressed this optimism at a meeting of Awami League Advisory Council at her official residence, Ganabhaban.

Urging everyone to maintain austerity, Sheikh Hasina, also the president of ruling Awami League, said, “I would tell all that they should exercise austerity in using oil and water. Be frugal, because there is economic recession all over the world. We are not free from its impact.”