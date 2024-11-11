Chief Adviser reaches Baku to join COP-29
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus reached Baku Monday to attend the UN Climate Change Conference (COP-29).
The chief adviser reached Baku on Monday by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, a message from CA’s press wing said.
Earlier in the day, professor Yunus left Bangladesh for Azerbaijan’s capital Baku on a four-day state visit to join COP-29.
The flight carrying the chief adviser and his entourage members departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the morning.
CA’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam told BSS that the chief adviser is paying the state visit to Azerbaijan from 11 to 14 November.