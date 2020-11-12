I’m working giving priority to humanity: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said she has been working untiringly for the betterment of the neglected and disadvantaged people giving priority to humanity in persuasion of Bangabandhu’s ideals.

“Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman always used to prioritise humanity on top and his affection to the people was unlimited. What I’m doing now is a reflection to the ideology of Father of the Nation,” she said.

The prime minister made the remarks when a four-member delegation of the Christian community, led by Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Bangladesh (CBCB) president Patrick D’ Rozario, called on her at her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital this morning.