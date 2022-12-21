PM seeks local govt representatives' role in overcoming global crisis

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on asked the elected local government representatives to play effective role in overcoming global crisis arisen out of the Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war.

"We are trying our best so that our people don't have to suffer amid the global crisis. As elected representatives, you also have some responsibilities and you have to discharge the duties," she said.

The prime minister said this while administering oath to newly elected chairmen of Noakhali and Chapainawabganj district councils Abdul Wadud Pintu and Ruhul Amin respectively. They were elected in separate polls on 14 and 28 November.