PM seeks local govt representatives' role in overcoming global crisis

Nineteen elected councillors of the two district councils were sworn-in by local government, rural development (lgrd) and cooperatives minister Md Tazul Islam.
The prime minister stressed the need for boosting food production bringing every inch of fallow lands under cultivation across the country to face any possible food crisis.
"If all the fallow lands across the country can be brought under cultivation, then, there will be no food crisis in the country," she added.
In this regard, she has sought cooperation from the elected representatives to make people aware of growing own food.
She also asked people to show austerity in every sector and make savings to overcome the global crisis, reminding them prices of everything particularly imported items went up globally that created a global economic crisis.
Sheikh Hasina asked the public representatives to ensure proper use of the local development fund and quality works of the local projects for balanced development of the country.
"As elected representatives you have to work in ensuring proper use of allocated local funds so that no area lags behind in terms of development," she added.
The prime minister once again asked the public representatives to work for the welfare of the people.
"I urge you all to work for the welfare of the people," she told the elected public representatives.
She also asked them to look after the works of the ongoing projects to make sure their quality.
The premier, as well, called upon the public representatives to prepare a list of the homeless and landless people across the country irrespective of political affiliation as part of the government's move that none will remain homeless and landless.
As many as 3.5 million landless and homeless people have, so far, been provided with houses across the country free of cost, she added.
Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader and state minister for local government, rural development and cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharjee were present on dais.