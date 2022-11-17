Corruption overrides development: State minister for Planning

Someone will take more privileges through corruption right before my eyes, steal money leaving the road construction half done while I am not receiving my rightful services due to corruption- I don't understand why these issues are not raised in the parliamentState minister for Planning Shamsul Alam
Planning Minister MA Mannan addressed the seminar virtually as the chief guest presided over by lawmaker Habib Millat. Former minister of state for women and child affairs Meher Afroz, member of parliament Simin Hossain and others were present at the event.
State minister for Planning Shamsul Alam said that there are laws in the country, but those are not being implemented. How to overcome this condition? It is the responsibility of the parliamentarians to raise the issues in the parliament.
The state minister said, "Someone will take more privileges through corruption right before my eyes, steal money leaving the road construction half done while I am not receiving my rightful services due to corruption- I don't understand why these issues are not raised in the parliament."
According to the report titled 'Corruption Perceptions Index 2021' conducted by the anti-corruption organisation Transparency International (TI), Bangladesh ranks 13th in the list of the most corrupt countries in the world. Bangladesh ranks 147th out of 180 countries in the list of least corrupt countries.
State Minister Shamsul Alam further said, “I am a minister. However, I want to hear from the lawmakers in the parliament how corruption can be reduced. Development can be enjoyed when it can be freed of corruption. We must convince the people that we are not condoning corruption. Only then the word ‘development’ will sound good.
He said, "Otherwise, you will take a percentage (share), you have to keep 10 per cent. There are certainly many respectable and good people in the parliament. And there are many who are involved in collecting such bounties even after being elected which we cannot deny. A corruption-free country is necessary for a good, quality life.”
Earlier in November 2020, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen spoke about corruption and money laundering. In an event, he said, government employees smuggle more money abroad. He further said, “I thought the number of politicians would be more, but I was shocked by the information, although it is not the whole information.”
In 2020, Washington-based research institute Global Financial Integrity (GFI) reported that an average of 7.53 billion dollars is siphoned out of Bangladesh every year through international trade. At the then market rate (at 85 taka per dollar) the amount is 640 billion taka.