Corruption overrides development: State minister for Planning

State minister for Planning Shamsul Alam commented that corruption is overriding the development of the country.

He said, there are abundant laws and institutions in the country. The country lacks implementation and monitoring of those laws.

The state minister was speaking as special guest at a seminar in the LD Hall of Jatiya Sangsad Bhavan on Wednesday. Bangladesh Parliamentary Forum for Health and Well Being organised the seminar titled “Involvement of Parliament Members in Improving Nutritional Situation by Strengthening Food Security”.