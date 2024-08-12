Maj Gen Foizur made DG of DGFI
Major General Md Foizur Rahman has been appointed new director general of Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) in place of Major General Hamidul Haque.
A press release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) made the disclosure on the change of the top position of the defense intelligence.
Meanwhile, Major General Md Nasim Parvez has been made commandant of Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) and Major General Abdul Motaleb Sajjad Mahmud appointed as director general of Ansar and VDP.
Earlier on 6 August, changes were made in some top positions in the army. Major General Ziaul Ahsan was relieved from the service. Lieutenant General Md Saiful Alam was assigned to foreign ministry on deputation.
Lieutenant General Md Mojibur Rahman was appointed as GOC Army Training and Doctrine Command; Lieutenant General Ahmad Tabrez Shams Chowdhury as Quartermaster General of army; Lieutenant General Mizanur Rahman Shamim as Chief of General Staff of Army, Lieutenant General Mohammad Shahinul Haque as Commandant NDC and Major General ASM Ridwanur Rahman was made director general of National Telecommunication Monitoring Center (NTMC).