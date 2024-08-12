Maj Gen Foizur made DG of DGFI

Major General Md Foizur Rahman has been appointed new director general of Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) in place of Major General Hamidul Haque.

A press release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) made the disclosure on the change of the top position of the defense intelligence.

Meanwhile, Major General Md Nasim Parvez has been made commandant of Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) and Major General Abdul Motaleb Sajjad Mahmud appointed as director general of Ansar and VDP.