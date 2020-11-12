Know the history, love the country and work for it: PM Hasina to DGFI

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday laid emphasis on protecting the society from corruption, militancy, terrorism and drug, saying peace has to be sustained in the country to maintain the trend of ongoing development.

“If we are able, we can utilise the talent of our youth and strength of our people for development... and we can build our country,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said this while inaugurating the newly constructed two residential buildings and an officers’ mess for the members of Director General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI).

She opened those in Dhaka Cantonment through a videoconference from her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital.