Know the history, love the country and work for it: PM Hasina to DGFI

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday laid emphasis on protecting the society from corruption, militancy, terrorism and drug, saying peace has to be sustained in the country to maintain the trend of ongoing development.
“If we are able, we can utilise the talent of our youth and strength of our people for development... and we can build our country,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina said this while inaugurating the newly constructed two residential buildings and an officers’ mess for the members of Director General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI).
She opened those in Dhaka Cantonment through a videoconference from her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital.
Prime minister’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newspersons after the ceremony.
The prime minister said everyone has the responsibility to build the country and to this end all have to discharge duties properly.
Turning to the DGFI members, she asked them to discharge their duties sincerely being imbued with patriotism for the welfare of the country and its people.
“You’ll do your duties with sincerity being inspired with patriotism for the country and the people, and it’s our expectation that you will do it,” she added.
Asking them to know the history, love the country and work for the country and the people, Sheikh Hasina said she learnt this (to work for the people) from her parents. “I always want this (working for the people).”
“No responsibility can be carried out properly unless there is love for the country and sense of responsibility and duty towards the people,” she continued.
Mentioning that armed forces are very essential to protect the country’s independence and sovereignty, the prime minister said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had built the war-ravaged country on the one hand and developed the armed forces properly on the other hand.
Referring to the Defence Policy formulated by Father of the Nation, she said coming in power, her government is taking the country forward following Bangabandhu’s policy.
The prime minister said the goal of her government is to make Bangladesh a hunger-poverty-free, developed and prosperous country as desired by Father of the Nation.
DGFI director general major general Mohammad Saiful Alam delivered the welcome speech.
Prime minister’s security affairs adviser retired major general Tarique Ahmed Siddique, defence secretary Md Abu Hena Mostofa Kamal and PMO secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah were also present at the function.