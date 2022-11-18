PM Hasina for resisting misinterpretation of Islam, cherishing its essence

She joined the function virtually from her official residence, Ganabhaban, in the capital.

Sheikh Hasina said the country’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has done a lot for Islam in the country, and as his successor her government is working relentlessly to uphold the spirit of Islam and for welfare of the people.

She said Islam is the best religion in the world, but this holy religion is sometimes exposed to criticism due to few militants.

“We’ve adopted zero tolerance policy towards militancy to uphold the peaceful glory of holy Islam by keeping the country free from militancy,” she said.

She also said they have formed committee comprising Islamic scholars in every area so that no child can get involved with militancy and drugs.

The prime minister added that Imams are being provided training engaging the religious leaders for the development of human resources.