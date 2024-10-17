Govt forms four new reform commissions

National professor AK Azad will head the commission on health affairs, senior journalist Kamal Ahmed the commission on mass media, Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed the commission on workers' rights while Shirin Parveen Haq the commission on women affairs.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan hoped that the full list of members of these commissions will be published within seven to 10 days.

The six commissions formed earlier have already started working.