Govt forms four new reform commissions
The government has formed four more new commissions to reform health, mass media, workers' rights and women affairs sectors.
Environment, forest and climate change adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan made the announcement briefing the media at the Foreign Service Academy on Thursday evening.
National professor AK Azad will head the commission on health affairs, senior journalist Kamal Ahmed the commission on mass media, Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed the commission on workers' rights while Shirin Parveen Haq the commission on women affairs.
Syeda Rizwana Hasan hoped that the full list of members of these commissions will be published within seven to 10 days.
The six commissions formed earlier have already started working.