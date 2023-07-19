ECNEC approves Tk 8b ‘Amar Gram-Amar Shohor: Pilot Village Development’ project

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved a Tk 8 billion ‘Amar Gram-Amar Shohor: Pilot Village Development’ project in a bid to extend modern civic facilities to the villages.

The approval came from the 1st meeting of the ECNEC in this fiscal year (FY24) held with its chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at the NEC Conference Room in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Ministers, state ministers attended the meeting while planning commission members and secretaries concerned were present.

Briefing newspersons after the meeting, planning minister MA Mannan said that a total of 15 projects were approved in the day’s meeting involving an overall estimated cost of Tk 180.10 billion.