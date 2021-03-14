Main thrust of their tour is to join our celebrations: Foreign minister

Bangladesh is set to stage a grand celebration to mark the golden jubilee of its 1971 independence, drawing five heads of state and government from South Asia region, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and four heads of state and government from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the Maldives will be among the distinguished foreign guests to join the celebrations under separate schedules,” government’s principal information officer Surath Kumar Sarkar told BSS.

He added that the foreign heads of state and government would join separately some identical programmes as part of the celebrations while Modi’s visit would be an extended one which would take him to three places outside Dhaka in Bangabandhu shrine in Tungipara.