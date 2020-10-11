Maintain austerity in spending public money as COVID may hit again massively: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday again directed not to spend a single paisa unnecessarily where expenditure of public money is involved as she fears a second wave of COVID-19 might hit in the coming days.

“There’s an apprehension that COVID-19 pandemic might hit again, because many countries including Europe are suffering from this pandemic again. We all have to remain safe from now on,” she said a programme where she handed-over the national standard to ten units and organisations of Bangladesh Army.

She joined the programme, which took place in Savar Cantonment, virtually from her official Gonobhaban residence.