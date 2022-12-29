Documents of 30,000 clients go missing from RAJUK website

Around 30,000 clients' documents seeking permission for construction of buildings have been lost from the server of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (RAJUK).

The city building authorities came to know about the incident on 6 December, but RAJUK is still in dark as to whether this happened due to technical glitch or anyone did it intentionally.

The authorities are yet to form a probe committee to investigate the incident in over three weeks, raising questions over the RAJUK’s sincerity to unearth the reason behind it.

The lost documents are the clients applications for construction permit from May 2019 to 6 December this year. RAJUK officials said people may face various hassles due to loss of these important documents.

Loss of these documents may also spawn corruption. For example, many people want to take bank loans keeping buildings as mortgage. Bank authorities in such case send letter to RAJUK for verification. With the loss of the document, such clients would face trouble getting bank loans as RAJUK would not be able to verify the documents.