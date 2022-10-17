Don’t know the reason behind sending secretary to retirement: Info minister

“I don’t know the reason behind this. The public administration ministry could say the reason,” he told newspersons at the secretariat on Monday.

“Such things have happened in the past as well,” said the minister in response to a question of a newsperson.

The public administration ministry on Sunday issued a gazette notification regarding the retirement of Md. Mokbul Hossain.

According to the gazette notification, the secretary was sent to retirement from government service in the 'public interest' as per section 45 of the ‘Public Service Act, 2018’.

As per section 45 of the act, the government can send any government employees to retirement, in the public interest, after 25 years of service without showing any reasons given the approval of the president where he or she is the appointee.