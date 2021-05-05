Momen thankful of Mamata for upholding principle of religious harmony, brotherhood

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has congratulated Mamata Banerjee on her party Trinamool Congress’ historic win in the West Bengal State Assembly elections 2021, and hoped to resolve outstanding issues, reports UNB.

“We believe, with your cooperation and commitment, the relations between the two countries will be strengthened further and help resolve the outstanding issues,” Momen said in a message sent to Mamata on Wednesday.

He said TMC’s win with people’s huge mandate to form the government in the state for the third consecutive term, reflects the continued trust and confidence of the people of West Bengal on Mamata to lead them.