Bangladesh-India relations: Two foreign secretaries meet today amid tension

According to diplomatic sources, the meeting of the foreign secretaries is a routine matter. Yet, it has special significance in the post-5 August political changeover because the world sees the fall of Sheikh Hasina as inevitable whereas India is yet to accept it and rather bring the minority issues to the fore.

Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain said at a seminar on Sunday, “We must acknowledge that there has been a qualitative change in our relation before and after 5 August. We must accept this and work towards moving our relations forward. We hope that the most important factor in overcoming this deadlock is communication and face-to-face meetings. Tomorrow, the Indian foreign secretary will be here. The foreign secretary-level meeting is a routine matter, nothing unusual. I hope they will have fruitful discussions.”

Earlier, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a weekly briefing in New Delhi on Friday, “Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on 9 December. And he will meet his counterpart and there will be several other meetings during the visit. Foreign Office Consultations led by the Foreign Secretary is a structured engagement between India and Bangladesh. We look forward to this meeting.”