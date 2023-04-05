PM Hasina for realising tolls from regional highways

Planning Minister MA Mannan and State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam briefed newspersons after the meeting.

Mannan said the prime minister expressed shock at the tragic fire incident at the Banga Bazar in the capital.

He said there were a lot of shops in the market in a congested manner while the prime minister in the meeting discussed on how to address the issue.

Revealing some of the directives from the prime minister, Mannan said that the prime minister has directed the authorities concerned to ensure toilets and sanitation system at each and every school.

“No school will run without sanitation system,” he said quoting the prime minister as saying.

Citing that the work of the women still remains outside of the purview of accounting estimation, the prime minister said if their works are counted, then the GDP growth would have been much higher for which there is a need to give due recognition to the work of the women.