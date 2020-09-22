PM asks to avoid unnecessary road construction to protect arable land, free movement of water

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved five projects involving an overall estimated cost of Tk 1,266.13 crore, including one for development and management of Hilsha resources with Tk 246.28 crore.

The approval came from the 9th ECNEC meeting of the current fiscal year (FY21) held with ECNEC chairperson and prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The prime minister joined the meeting virtually from her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital while the ministers, state ministers and others concerned attended the meeting from the NEC Conference Room in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.